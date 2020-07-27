Biz Markie Hospitalized With Serious Illness

There's no telling how long BIz Markie will be in the hospital due to an unknown illness.

(AllHipHop News) Biz Markie has fallen victim to a serious illness, according to sources, and has been hospitalized in Maryland for “several weeks” now.

Biz’s rep has cleared the air with TMZ, stating that he isn’t ill from coronavirus and that he was admitted due to complications from Type II diabetes.

His condition is still unknown at the moment but sources have said that it is a serious matter.

Easing the minds of family, friends, and fans, a rep did state that he “is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals,” and that they “remain positive about the outcome.”

His diabetes diagnosis isn’t new, however. The 56-year-old rapper had initially opened up about his condition in 2014, after losing 140 pounds for his health’s sake.

His dedicated efforts came after he was told by doctors that he could lose his feet if he didn’t get his diabetes under control.

In 2014, a sugar-free soda line called, Zelta, hired Biz as their spokesperson as his weight loss was inspiring for those suffering similar conditions.

“They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

Biz Markie is a pioneering rap legend as a member of The Juice Crew. Biz hit the big time as a solo artist with his classic, enduring single "Just A Friend."