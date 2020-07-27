AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Biz Markie Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Maria Myraine

There's no telling how long BIz Markie will be in the hospital due to an unknown illness.

(AllHipHop News) Biz Markie has fallen victim to a serious illness, according to sources, and has been hospitalized in Maryland for “several weeks” now.

Biz’s rep has cleared the air with TMZ, stating that he isn’t ill from coronavirus and that he was admitted due to complications from Type II diabetes.

His condition is still unknown at the moment but sources have said that it is a serious matter.

Easing the minds of family, friends, and fans, a rep did state that he “is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals,” and that they “remain positive about the outcome.”

His diabetes diagnosis isn’t new, however. The 56-year-old rapper had initially opened up about his condition in 2014, after losing 140 pounds for his health’s sake.

His dedicated efforts came after he was told by doctors that he could lose his feet if he didn’t get his diabetes under control.

In 2014, a sugar-free soda line called, Zelta, hired Biz as their spokesperson as his weight loss was inspiring for those suffering similar conditions.

“They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

Biz Markie is a pioneering rap legend as a member of The Juice Crew. Biz hit the big time as a solo artist with his classic, enduring single "Just A Friend."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Knows How Many Rappers Have Name Checked Him

President Trump revealed how many rappers have named checked him in songs.

Mike Winslow

by

Rainbows

Fivio Foreign: I Was Mad Pop Smoke's Suspected Killers Got Locked Up

The Columbia recording artist says he wants the alleged gunmen on the street.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Wiley Could Go To Jail For Anti-Semitic Tweets

Wiley had some unkind words for the Jewish community over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Video Shoot Turns Into A Double-Homicide In Baton Rouge

The cops in Baton Rouge are looking for the suspects who shot and killed two people during a video shoot earlier in the week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Aname

Mike Tyson & Roy Jones, Jr.: Promoter Don King Tells What Nobody Else Is Saying

The greatest boxing promotor Don King offers his words of wisdom on Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr.

AllHipHop Staff

Meek Mill Single Again After Breakup With Milano Harris

The Philly rapper just announced he's split up with fashion designer Milano.

Mike Winslow

by

Tra_mo

Lupe Fiasco Talks Designing Ahmaud Arbery Commemorative Shoes With Virgil Abloh

The two Illinois natives teamed up on the 'House' EP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cam'ron Responds To Faizon Love Blasting Jay-Z's Drug Dealing Lyrics

After admitting they had a rocky relationship, the Dipset general defends the Roc Nation boss.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Wins Legal War Over 3D Stage

Rapper Drake has one less legal worry on his mind now that a lawsuit over the stage for his tour with Migos is done.

AllHipHop Staff

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

Jhené Aiko returns to the Top 10 region.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)