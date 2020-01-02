Bizzy Bone Recalls Kanye West's Deceased Mom Telling Him Amber Rose Was Not Right For Her Son

(AllHipHop News) There have been instances throughout Hip Hop history where stars claimed to have gotten messages from people on the other side. For example, Timbaland once said late singer Aaliyah told him in a dream that his new protégé Tink was "the one."

Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony told the Domenick Nati Show that he may have received word from Kanye West's deceased mother, Donda West, about her son's choice in women. Prior to getting engaged to Kim Kardashian in 2013, Ye dated Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010.

"The last time I had an interaction with Kanye was at the 'We Are The World 2' reunion," said Bizzy. "He was walking through with Amber Rose. I heard a voice that said, 'She's not right for him.' All of a sudden, I looked up in the sky. I said, 'Kanye's mom, is that you?' That's the last time I've seen him, heard from him, took a picture with him, talk to him."

Kanye and Amber's relationship apparently ended on rocky terms. The award-winning rapper and the well-known video model blasted each other in the press and on social media for years.

In 2015, West told The Breakfast Club, "It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim." Rose fired back by tweeting, "Wait 30 showers? But Kim let Ray J nut on her.... Never mind."

Almost a year later, the former couple got into an online dispute after Kanye brought Amber and her son into his issues with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. The SlutWalk organizer hit Ye with the meme-spawning clapback: "Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch."

Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian publicly squashed any beef they had between them with a 2016 photograph. In 2017, Rose made it clear she did not believe that Kanye's passionate breakup song "Blame Game" off My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was specifically about her and their split.