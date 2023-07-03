Blac Chyna Breaks Down Receiving Honorary Doctorate of Humanities: “I’ve Been Through A Lot”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An emotional Blac Chyna became choked up during her acceptance speech as she thanked God for never giving up on her.

Blac Chyna is continuing her transformation, receiving an honorary Doctorate of Humanities from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College months after collecting a Liberal Arts degree from the same institution.

Earlier this year, the influencer revealed she was turning over a new leaf after getting baptized. She shed all her occult tattoos and began a program of home study receiving her first degree on January 17, 2023.

On Sunday evening (July 3), Blac Chyna announced she added an honorary Doctorate of Humanities to her collection.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Dr. Angela Renee White spoke of her faith and gratitude. “God has never given up on me,” she told the audience. “I’ve been through a lot in my life and he’s been changing my life,” Blac Chyna added before breaking down.

“I want to continue to walk in this light and learn and grow and be an inspiration to my family, my friends and my kids,” she declared.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuNjG9vxhwb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“’Doctorate of Humanities,’ Dr. Angela White,” she penned in the caption before thanking the college. “The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Dr. White has made some radical changes to her life. The former exotic dancer and sex symbol removed all of her silicone injections and fillers in her face. She also deactivated her OnlyFans account despite rumors she was raking in millions monthly.