Blac Chyna Claims To Have Video To Prove She Never Assaulted Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna believes her scorned ex Rob Kardashian is just hurt over their failed relationship.

(AllHipHop News) Model Blac Chyna has asked the courts to dismiss the battery lawsuit brought against her by ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sued the mother of his child in 2017 for an assault that allegedly took place a year before and now Blac Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, is moving to have the case completely eliminated.

"Chyna has filed a motion to dismiss the baseless assault and battery claims filed by her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in September 2017," her lawyer Lynne Ciani told ET Online in a statement issued on Wednesday. "Now, Chyna has submitted evidence to the Court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court."

Kardashian has accused Blac Chyna, the mother of his three-year-old daughter Dream, of attempting to strangle him with a cell phone cord, as well as repeatedly striking him in the head and face, causing neck injuries and other wounds.

He also claims she destroyed property in a house they rented from his half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Rob has sued Blac Chyna for assault and battery, declaratory relief over their former reality show Rob & Chyna, and conversion for property damage. His sibling Jenner is also a co-plaintiff in the case over the alleged damage at her rental property.

The feuding former lovers split for good in 2017 after a year of dating.

