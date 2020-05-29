Blac Chyna Goes To War With Landlord Over Security Deposit

Rapper/reality show Blac Chyna wants about $70,000 from a landlord, even though he claims she trashed his place.

(AllHipHop News) Blac Chyna is demanding $70,000 in damages from her former landlord Michael Kremerman after he previously sued her for $48,000 last year.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the 32-year-old former stripper claims Kremerman owes her more than $20,000 from her security deposit, and is now asking for $50,000 - twice the original $25,000 deposit - according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the filing, Chyna, real name Angela White, also denies Kremerman’s allegations that she damaged the rental property, and alleges in the documents the only deductions that could be taken from her security deposit are repairs for an “accidentally damaged sink ($1,100), remaining rent due for November 2018 ($3,360); and cost of a popcorn machine ($231)”.

Her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six that Chyna plans to countersue her former landlord for his “fraudulent claim” that she owed him “unpaid rent at a time when he no longer even owned the rental property”, alleging the man “tried to ‘have his cake and eat it too'” by charging her for unpaid rent - despite the fact that he sold the rental property in March 2019.

Chyna is set to appear in court against Kremerman on June 26.

Kremerman first sued Chyna in April 2019, claiming she bailed on her lease five months early and failed to pay rent.

In January, a judge ordered Chyna to pay Kremerman $72,000 because she failed to respond to the lawsuit.