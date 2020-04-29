AllHipHop
Blac Chyna Offers Freaks A Peep For 50 Bucks On Onlyfans

AllHipHop Staff

Blac Chyna is making money doing what some might label as close to amateur porn.

(AllHipHop News) Blac Chyna has set up a new Only Fans account and is charging fans a $50 -per-month subscription fee for the private content.

The former stripper, real name Angela White, shared a teaser clip for her account on the paid-for subscription service that’s become popular with amateur porn performers in recent years on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old posted a video of her tattooed legs and feet squashing some grapes, as she encouraged her followers to pay up to see more.

"'Foot Freak Monday’s. Fans Only (link in bio) (subscribe to see more)" she penned in the caption, adding "#footfetishnation #toes #footporn", among other things.

Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, also offers a three-month package for $127.50, giving fans 15% off.

There's also a one-year subscription package valued at $450, which gives users 25% off.

It's not the first time the star has used social media channels to make a profit - Chyna recently launched a new business venture requiring fans to cough up $250 for the official Blac Chyna Instagram account to follow them on social media, and she's also charging $950 for a personal video call.

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

AllHipHop Staff

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

GrouchyGreg

Deveondi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Nolan Strong

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

Dade305mobster

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

kissasian

Rising Rapper Smoove'L Busted With Gun In New York

Smoove L drove into some serious problems in New York, during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

$MKingpin

Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Savage" Remix

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion proves that everything Texas does is big with "Savage" remix!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Dussé Palooza Severs Ties With Host Chris Stylez Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Stylez, Ravie B, Kam, LowKey, and Kaz issue statements about the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Deveondi

Mac Miller's 'K.I.D.S.' Mixtape Arrives On Streaming Services

Watch the "Don't Mind If I Do" music video.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Deveondi

Beyonce Melts Lizzo Heart For Her Birthday

Lizzo lost it on Instagram after Beyonce wished her a happy birthday.

AllHipHop Staff