Blac Chyna Says Kanye's Shocking Tweets About Kris Jenner Could Be Accurate

Blac Chyna may not get along with everyone in the Kardashian family, but she is still offering support for rap star Kim K's husband, Kanye West.

(AllHipHop News) Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance Blac Chyna has come out in support of bizarre tweets from Kanye West about the Kardashian family.

The "Yeezus" rapper compared Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner, the mother of his wife Kim Kardashian, to ruthless North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un on Twitter on Wednesday in an apparent breakdown, tweeting: "This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un."

He also accused Kris of conspiring with Kim to "lock me up" for mental health treatment due to his bipolar disorder before levying theories of "white supremacy" against Jenner.

Now Blac Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, has stepped into the controversy to support his comments about Kris, who is grandmother to her and Rob's three-year-old daughter Dream.

"Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream's 'Uncle Kanye' to get whatever help he needs," reads a statement to Page Six released by her lawyer Lynne Ciani on Thursday. "However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as 'crazy' as some people apparently would like to do."

The star went on to insist West's statements regarding Kris "should not be entirely ignored."

Blac Chyna has been caught up in an ongoing feud with members of the Kardashian family since she split from Rob in 2017, including numerous legal battles, such as a custody battle with her daughter's father and a years-long assault lawsuit launched against her by the sock designer.

She went to battle with the entire family by filing a lawsuit in 2017 accusing various Kardashian relatives, including Kris, of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations.

White claimed the family conspired to have her and her ex's Rob & Chyna reality show canceled after they split, and goes on to allege Rob physically abused her during their relationship.

The cases continue.