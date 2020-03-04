Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Is Suicidal Over Child Custody War

Blac Chyna just filed some disturbing new court documents claiming she should get custody of Dream because Rob Kardashian is depressed all the time.

(AllHipHop News) Blac Chyna is concerned about her ex Rob Kardashian's mental state amid their ongoing custody dispute over daughter Dream!

In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna questioned Kardashian’s ability to care for the 3-year-old, due to his inability to leave his home.

“Respondent tells me all of the time that he is depressed, and has on occasion mentioned that he felt like killing himself,” the Rob & Chyna star said, in an affidavit filed on February 18 in response to Kardashian’s request for primary custody of Dream.

“Respondent has trouble leaving the house... “All of the places he says Dream goes during his custodial time, Dream is going there with a nanny or family member because respondent is too afraid to leave the house.”

She went on to insist she hasn't seen the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star more than “four times in person since the paternity judgment” was entered in October 2017.

However, Rob hit back at the allegations in an affidavit filed on February 24, penning: “I deny that I have an issue with depression or leaving the house.

“My family and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi photo of me immediately led to very incessant negative remarks about my appearance. So yes, for a period of time, I did not want to subject myself to that; I am not sure why anyone would.”

The feuding former lovers split for good in 2017 after a year of dating.