Blac Chyna Vows Kardashian's Attempt To Meddle In Child Custody War With Rob

AllHipHop Staff

Blac Chyna is digging in for a fight against Rob Kardashian and his family, who claimed she was an unfit mother.

(AllHipHop News) Blac Chyna "suffered significant emotional distress" after her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian requested to change the pair's custody arrangements of three-year-old daughter Dream because he deemed his former love an unfit parent.

The reality star filed papers in court on January 3rd, asking a judge to grant him primary custody of Dream. In the request, he made several claims about Chyna's alleged partying lifestyle and drink and drug usage - which her lawyer dismissed as "absurd" at the time.

The judge denied Kardashian's request, but details of the ex parte motion were revealed on Thursday as part of an ongoing civil litigation battle between the former couple.

The documents state that Chyna was "shocked to learn" about Kardashian's emergency motion, which would "permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a 'monitor' present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream."

While the motion was denied, Chyna was still "forced to expend time and resources to oppose Rob’s baseless motion."

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani said: "(Chyna has) suffered significant emotional distress as a result (of Rob's motion). All along, Chyna has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian. Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world.

"The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much."

She concluded: "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream." 

