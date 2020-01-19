Black Eyed Peas Working On Their Own TV Show

(AllHipHop News) Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am is planning to turn the group's comic book and concept album "Masters Of The Sun" into a TV show.
The band partnered with Marvel to release the comic book series, which featured a hip-hop group from the Bronx, New York, who must battle an ancient, alien god set on controlling the Earth, back in 2017.
They went on to release a companion album the following year and, speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, Will announced he has done a deal to bring the show to TV and streaming services.
"I can't disclose who our distribution partner is but we have multiple releases across different disciplines," he says.
The "I Gotta Feeling" hitmaker believes the project will be part of a "new era" for the band, which will be their most productive yet.
"We are refreshing the brand so we can have lots of different perspectives and releases of our art, provide different music for people to live life colorfully," he explains.
Black Eyed Peas are also planning to release an album later in 2020 - but Will says it won't be their only new music.
"Yeah we have an album coming out this year but now I prefer to say we have a lot of releases coming out this year," he adds. "A lot of collaborations, consistent quality and so yes now the Black Eyed Peas 'are on'."