AllHipHop
Login

Black Eyed Peas Working On Their Own TV Show

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

The rappers are turning their Marvel comic book "Masters Of The Sun" into a TV show.

(AllHipHop News) Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am is planning to turn the group's comic book and concept album "Masters Of The Sun" into a TV show.

The band partnered with Marvel to release the comic book series, which featured a hip-hop group from the Bronx, New York, who must battle an ancient, alien god set on controlling the Earth, back in 2017.

They went on to release a companion album the following year and, speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, Will announced he has done a deal to bring the show to TV and streaming services.

"I can't disclose who our distribution partner is but we have multiple releases across ­different disciplines," he says.

The "I Gotta Feeling" hitmaker believes the project will be part of a "new era" for the band, which will be their most productive yet.

"We are refreshing the brand so we can have lots of different perspectives and ­releases of our art, provide different music for people to live life colorfully," he explains.

Black Eyed Peas are also planning to release an album later in 2020 - but Will says it won't be their only new music.

"Yeah we have an album coming out this year but now I prefer to say we have a lot of releases coming out this year," he adds. "A lot of collaborations, ­consistent quality and so yes now the Black Eyed Peas 'are on'."

Comments
Kodak Black Says Prison Guards Are "Strategically" Killing Him
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeHe's suddenly a complainant.. …
Run-DMC And Aerosmith Reuniting
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeGood one for the culture.. …
Pop Smoke Accused Of Stealing $375,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedW E I R D
DaBaby Roughs Up Beverly Hills Hotel Employee Who Put His Daughter At Risk
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357he needs to stay out of trouble....that being said the security guard (especially if he is working) should not being…
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Who Helped In Rap-A-Lot Robbery Facing 8 Years In Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeTekashi is favored... All for snitching.. …
Future A No Show In Child Support Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeI'm beginning to think he owns those kids.. …
T.I.'s Son Involved In Shocking Bathroom Brawl
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBKids fight, Nothing to see here..
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
10
Last Reply· by
Truthtella00
Truthtella00Hell no.. I've been saying this for over 10 years
Offset's Success In Paris Makes Cardi B Horny
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/davido-net-worth/
Quavo Throws Punches In Paris After Club Security Fails To Recognize Him
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkThese migos niggaz will always be clowns.