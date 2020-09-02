"black-ish" Gets Political For Pre-Election Special

"black-ish" will make a statement this October in a series of specials timed to make an impact for the 2020 election.

(AllHipHop News) The brains behind hit TV comedy "black-ish" are to tackle racial unrest in the U.S. by dropping two pre-election specials next month ahead of the show's season seven premiere.

The back-to-back episodes will be directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry and air on ABC on October 4th according to Deadline.

"Election Special Pt. 1," written by Eric Horsted, follows Marcus Scribner's character as he prepares to vote in his first ever American general election, only to discover on arrival at the polling station that his name is missing from the list of eligible voters.

The second program, which will be partly animated, revolves around Peter Mackenzie's character as he attempts to get elected as a congressman.

It's not the first time the writers of the groundbreaking series, which is up for four Primetime Emmy Awards later this month, have tackled politics and current affairs.

Back in 2018, a hot button episode about racism was abruptly pulled from the schedule after network bosses clashed with writers over the subject matter. The episode finally aired on streaming service Hulu last month.

A premiere date has not yet been set for the new season of "black-ish," but it is expected to debut in late October.