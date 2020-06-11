AllHipHop
Black NASCAR Bubba Wallace Drives Black Lives Matter Race Car

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Bubba Wallace brings Black Lives Matter movement to the track of NASCAR!

(AllHipHop News) Bubba Wallace, the premiere African American in the NASCAR race car driver in the world, made a statement to the sports community over the Confederate flag being flown at the tracks.

On Wednesday night, Bubba drove in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia by adorning his race with #BlackLivesMatter in honor of George Floyd, who was killed on Memorial Day (May 25th) in Minneapolis.

unnamed

Bubba's Richard Petty Motorsports car features a handshake on the hood and the words “Black Lives Matter” on the sides along with “compassion, love, understanding” on both the front and back of the car.

During the pre-race ceremonies which included a rendition of the national anthem, Bubba Wallace sent a message by wearing an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt, the same day NASCAR banned the flying of the Confederate flag.

The mainstream media took note and helped to amplify his message, that a) Black Lives Matter, b) he stands in solidarity with the families of people who have died because of police-involved violence and c) that there should be a ban of anyone flying the Confederate flag at the tracks (before, during or after a race).

Bubba stated, "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

But this is an example of all the stars aligning and the public being allowed to see it manifest.

"Seeing Bubba develop over the years from the NASCAR Drive-for-Diversity program, to becoming the first African American to win in NASCAR in nearly 50 years,” CEO of Prosport management, Rod Moskowitz, shared “I’m proud of him and also of our sport’s leadership and the steps they’ve taken this past week to create a more inclusive environment for our industry and fans.”

A part of that leadership is a child of Hip-Hop.

Kevin Liles, CEO and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment, partner of Prosport Management and former Def Jam exec commented:

“My partner, Rod Moskowitz in Prosport management has done an incredible job in guiding Bubba Wallace’s career through the NASCAR ranks. As the only African American NASCAR driver, Bubba continues to show his commitment and love for the sport while providing unwavering leadership to move the motorsports and our country forward. I applaud his principled stand on making sure diverse communities feel welcomed to any race in our Nation. Thank you Richard Petty Motorsports for your partnership and NASCAR for listening and acting responsibly. This is a great step towards a more inclusive NASCAR."

Bubba has said that almost immediately more African Americans tuned in to support him. Despite coming in 11th, he made many proud.

Bubba's first NASCAR win came at Martinsville in 2013 when he dominated at the track. His victory was the first NASCAR national series win for an African American driver since Wendell Scott won at Jacksonville in 1964.

