Black Thought Drops Another Classic With "Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3"

The Philadelphia rap monster is blessing the game with a new installment of his critically acclaimed series "Streams Of Thought."

(AllHipHop News) It is hard to dispute that Black Thought is not one of the Top 10 emcees of all time.

Known for his incredible gift of rhyme, the rapper can hop on any track with any other rapper and slaughter the jawn.

And while many are acquainted with this work with the legendary The Roots Crew, as a solo artist, he has produced some of the most innovative pieces of work the culture has bore witness to.

He is back again with a project that will not only lyrically blow your mind, but will renew that love you had for Hip-Hop. In the latest installation of his Streams of Thought, Vol. series, he offers his third, Cane and Abel.

Available on all digital platforms on July 31st, Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel is bound to join the critically acclaimed conversation that lifts Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 as superior works.

Produced entirely by Sean C (JayZ, Diddy, Pusha T, Joey Badass), the 15 track project has features with Hip-Hop notables like Swizz Beats, Pusha T, and ScHoolboy Q. Also making powerful appearances on the EP are Portugal The Man, The Last Artful and Dodgr.

Like always, Tariq Trotter, gives his fans a full experience, engaging not just your heart with carefully constructed rhymes, but he taps you in with visuals with the same ability to evoke emotion.

The cover art for Streams of Thought, Vol. 3 is done by Black visual artist, Khari Turner. Turner created a portrait of Black Thought that has been described as “stunning.”

Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3 –Track List:

1. I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)

2. State Prisoner

3. Good Morning Ft. Swizz Beats, Pusha T, and Killer Mike 4. Magnificent

5. Experience (Interlude)

6. Quiet Trip Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr 7. Nature Of The Beast Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr 8. We Should Be Good Ft. CS Armstrong

9. Steak Um Ft. ScHoolboy Q

10. Thought Vs. Everybody

11. Ghetto Boyz & Girls Ft. CS Armstrong

12. Fuel Ft. Portugal The Man And The Last Artful, Dodgr

13. I’m Not Crazy (Outro)