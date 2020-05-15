AllHipHop
Black Thought, Jadakiss, KRS-One, Rapsody, Rakim And More Celebrate The Last Poets Hip-Hop Legacy

Kershaw St. Jawnson

What does The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Party and Bullshit” have in common with the revolution? You might say nothing, but you would be wrong.

(AllHipHop News) Celebrate The Last Poets with your favorite stars, the Universal Hip Hop Museum, Uncle Ralph's Video and Seeds of The Last Poets!

The world was introduced to a young Biggie on the Who’s the Man? soundtrack. Brooklyn’s finest flowed about kicking it with friends, bug out with women and doing nothing, sampling a song that basically said that is exactly what Black folk are going to be doing when the revolution comes. It sounds blasphemous now to consider. Especially, when you know that Hip-Hop on so many levels are the children of the writers of the song used to craft the chorus of Uptown classic.

The Last Poets got its stamp on Hip-Hop way before the deceased rapper even thought about picking up a mic. Since the 60s they have been heat spitters, poets, truth-tellers, and the pre-cursors of revolutionary rap acts like Public Enemy, Dead Prez and believe it or not N.W.A.

But that is a history that you have to fall back to get … or check out the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Video Music Box’s new panel to place the whole picture in context.

On Tuesday, May 19th, at 7 pm (EST/ 4 pm PST), the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Video Music Box in association with Seeds of The Last Poets Productions will present “Bridging the Gap: An Evening of Conversation with The Last Poets” online. The show will feature clips of artists that have been heavily influenced by lyrical icons such as Rakim, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Chubb Rock, filmmaker and hip hop impresario, Michael Holman, and spoken word artist, Jessica Care Moore. These individuals will be in conversation with the members of The Last Poet, asking questions you most certainly want to know.

“As the children of The Last Poets, we think it is important to preserve their legacy while sharing their journey over the past 50 years with the world,” says Obadele Davis, son of Abiodun of The Last Poets. “Far too often musical icons aren’t given their full recognition while alive. We want to be able to give them their flowers while they are still here.”

Those who tune into the live stream will hear folk like KRS-One, Black Thought of The Legendary Roots Crew, Jadakiss of The Lox, Sonia Sanchez, Rapsody, Bilal, Tek of Smif-N-Wessun, Black Ice, Mumu Fresh, Kindred the Family Soul, and so many more talk about The Last Poets influence over their lives.

Check out the event on Facebook and on www.thelastpoets.com, the one-stop shop for ALL things about The Last Poets.

The Last Poets 50th Celebration Flier2
