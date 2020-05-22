AllHipHop
Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

(AllHipHop News) Many Hip Hop enthusiasts have Black Thought on their Top 10 list of rappers. The Roots frontman recently joined Fatman Scoop's Instagram Live conversation series and was asked to share his personal ten greatest emcees of all time.

Black Thought kept it old school for his selections. He named Rakim, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, The D.O.C., Run of Run-DMC, Schoolly D, EST of Three Times Dope, and LL Cool J.

Fatman Scoop and Black Thought talked about some of the best female emcees too. Lauryn Hill, Roxanne Shante, Antoinette, MC Lyte, Bahamadia, Jean Grae, Sa-Roc, Rapsody, Rah Digga, Eve, Foxy Brown, Mia X, Nonchalant, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo, Da Brat, Remy Ma, and Monie Love were brought up during the discussion.

Additionally, the Fatman Scoop TV interview featured Black Thought explaining what it takes to be a good lyricist. The 48-year-old Streams of Thoughts creator also spoke about Big L's influence on Jay-Z, being in a group with Beanie Sigel during their grade school years, and more.

