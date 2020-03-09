Blue Ivy Takes Her Daddy Jay-Z To Lakers-Clippers Game, Twitter Goes Berserk

One of the cutest Daddy Daughter Dates in 2020; Blue Ivy and Jay-Z stunt courtside at cross-city basketball game.

(AllHipHop News) Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers bout against The Los Angeles Clippers a lot of attention is stirred up.

This time, people are not chatting about LeBron James & Anthony Davis teaming up against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George... Oh NO!

They are talking about another duo that had all of the paparazzi snapping and news outlets racing to publish first pics.

JAY-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside for a friendly father-daughter Sunday date.

One of Hip-Hop's favorite #GirlDads, the "4:44" rapper tried to normalize the experience with a gang of laughter and smiles, but what is ever normal about Ms. Blue?

B.I. is already 8-years-old and according to E News!, was acting like a typical girl her age giggling with her daddy as she munched on snacks.

But unlike other girls her age, her dad was able to score a private meet and greet with JaVale McGee and three-time NBA champion, Lebron James.

While on the court, she actually was able to charm James into gifting her a signed basketball for her personal collection.

Reports say that she was all smiles talking to the All-Stars. Who knew that Blue was into sports? We learn something new every time that pretty "Brown-Skin Girl" pops out.

Check out Twitter's response to the Daddy Daughter Date: