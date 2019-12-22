AllHipHop
Login

Blueface Apologizes To Woman Caught Up In Chain-Snatcher's Beat Down

AllHipHop Staff
by

Blueface's gang launched a vicious assault on a man who tried to steal the rap star's valuable necklace during a show.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Blueface as involved in some drama during a performance over the weekend.

The rap star was doing the show at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Los Angeles when some overzealous dudes in the crowd attempted to snatch his chain.

The result was all-out chaos, as Blueface's entourage beat the hell out of the guy who was trying to make off with his necklace.

Footage of the event shows Blueface's crew stomping out the guy in the middle of the show.

Unfortunately, a woman who wasn't involved in the attempted robbery was caught in the middle of the mele.

Blueface issued an apology to the unidentified woman after footage of the fight hit the internet.

According to reports, the guy who was stomped on suffered a few broken ribs and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Blueface Apology
Blueface apologizes to woman beat up in a fight at his show.&nbsp;
Comments
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneKnowing 50 this was partially done to shit on his first kid & that kids mother.
Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Akios
Akioshave you checked this today https://tellymag.com/mp4-the-witcher-season-1-episode-1s01-e01/
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
4
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotfuck him with a aids dick had all that bad shit to say about nipsey now look at you ol pussyboy
EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
5
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkNigga think he Donald Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
113
Last Reply· by
gistgallery
gistgalleryhttps://gistgallery.com/wiz-khalifa-go-far/
Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Will Headline NBA All-Star 2020
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Akios
AkiosAlso read this too https://tellymag.com/jumanji-the-next-level-2019-download-full-mp4-movie/
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Beyonce Keeps Her Calm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinYou don’t care how ignorant black people look or are perceived because you lack moral character. You go along with all…
Meek Mill Calls Out Record Labels For Offering "Slave Deals"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Sou1jah
Sou1jahThat's 100% REAL SH..! Now, Brotha Meek Mill, all you have to do now is connect with the brothers & sisters who also are…