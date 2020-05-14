AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Blueface Gets Into Wild Fight With Pooper Scooper Wielding Baby's Mom

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Blueface is known as a ladies man, but he has been having some problems with his harem lately.

(AllHipHop News) Baby mama drama can get pretty scary.

California rapper Blueface got into it with his jawn and put it on social media, where fear and funny starts to get blurred.

In a clip that is being circulated on Instagram, the “Thotianna” rapper is safe and sound presumably in his home. A long haired-woman that is captioned as his baby mama is clearly locked out.

While there is no explanation as to what is going on, what is obvious is that she is pissed and he is straight clowning her.

There are three sliding videos. The first one he seems to be sitting across from his kitchen and giggling a little as she strikes his glass door three times with a pooper scooper.

In the next video, he says, “Baby mama drama, on crip.”

Again, he is mocking and taunting that lady as she, with her over exaggerated fake-eyelashes, takes the pooper scooper and goes to bash his car.

The brunette is set to shut her rapping boyfriend up. She takes a pooper scooper and tries to bash his windows in to no avail.

The windows might as well be Teflon and will not crack up. You know who is cracking up?

Blueface is. He ends the trilogy of videos by letting viewers know, “Damn I got some good d##k on crip … now she running.”

And just in case you are wondering about the baby?

Blueface posted on his Instagram a fake gunfight with his child. He unmercifully blasts him and then laughs as the toddler lays on the floor playing dead.

No. He really does lay on the floor playing dead. We just can’t make any of this up. Check out the clip below.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Future Announces New Album 'High Off Life' Featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill & More

The Atlanta-based rapper is back with more music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

8o8wave

Gucci Mane To Publish A "Guide to Greatness" With Simon and Schuster

Gucci Mane's new book is an offering to push you to the spark of genius that lives within you.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Swizz Beatz Thinks New Rappers Should Pay A Tax To Hip-Hop's Founders

Swizz Beatz wants to raise money for the pioneers of the genre by putting a tax on every new rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

alobuta2020

Future Sends Subtle Diss To Eliza Reign After Shocking DNA Test News

Rap star Future has been confirmed as the father of a one-year-old, whom he fathered with Instagram model, Eliza Reign.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

moose489

Tekashi 6ix9ine FLIPS OUT Over Food Donation Snub

Tekashi 6ix9ine's help isn't wanted, even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sircripalot

Fans Of Prince Rejoice: New Rare Concert Debuting On YouTube

A rare concert featuring Prince in Syracuse from 1985 will stream for the first time ever this weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Ruby Recordings signs Canadian Rapper JT5K On Heels Of "How Bout Now" EP

JT5K dropped an EP at the beginning of the year, and now he has a brand new record deal.

Shirley Ju

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé Earn First No. 1 On Hot Rap Songs Chart With "Savage"

The Texas representatives have the most popular rap single in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Minkz By Mari'J

Post Malone Relaunches Shaboink Brand With Huge Donation Of Masks To Frontline Workers

Post Malone donated 40,000 masks to frontline workers as he kicks off the launch of his new company, Shaboink!

AllHipHop Staff

by

alobuta2020