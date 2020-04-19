Blueface Hosts Music Video Shoot Which Turns Into Fight

A chaotic girl fight ensued at Blueface’s estate on Saturday.

(AllHipHop News) Blueface held a music video shoot at his California home with tons of video girls Saturday, which ended up turning into a brawl.

The “Thotiana” rapper, who clearly defied the social distancing rules, had a bunch of half-naked girls dancing in a bedroom when a fight suddenly erupted between two women.

The fight, which was captured on Blueface’s Instagram stories, escalated and moved from room to room. Several of the girls and security attempted to separate the never-ending fight. In one clip, you can even see a young woman’s wig being snatched off.

The girl who got her wig ripped off took to Twitter about the situation.

"Y’all... Blueface invited me to his video shoot and this girl had the nerve to say, 'leave you ugly darkskin b##ch' 'you bald because you dark skinned you ugly b##ch' 'yo kick this black hoe out'...all for no reason? What is this bulls##t occurring for in 2020?" she wrote. The rapper later addressed the claims and said there was "no one was being racist" and that the fight wasn't about him.