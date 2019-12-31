Blueface Pleads No Contest To Firearm Charge In California

(AllHipHop News) Jonathan "Blueface" Porter pleaded no contest on December 27 to one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm, according to reports. The criminal charge was connected to a shooting in Santa Clarita, California.

A vehicle-to-vehicle gunfight took place in November 2018 after a dispute apparently broke out between two groups of people at a gas station. Investigators believe a robbery also occurred before shots rang out.

Blueface was detained for assault with a deadly weapon and later released on a $50,000 bond. Following his no-contest plea in Los Angeles County, the 22-year-old rapper was sentenced to 36 months summary probation and eight days of community service. He was also ordered to pay restitution, fines, and fees.

In February of this year, Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles for felony gun possession. The "Thotiana" hitmaker was released on $35,000 bail. That case was eventually thrown out due to insufficient evidence. In October, Blueface's manager, Wack 100, posted about the dismissal on Instagram.