Blueface Reduces George Floyd To A Joke

Blueface tried to be cute and crack a joke about George fluid, and the backlash has been intense.

(AllHipHop News) Blueface is the latest rapper facing backlash for making insensitive jokes about the death of George Floyd.

Blueface was flaunting his wealth as most Americans sit home unemployed, watching riots unfold nationwide, over the death of Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day (May 25th).

The "Thotiana" rap star was looking for furniture in Los Angeles and decided to stream his shopping spree for his second estate.

The rapper complained the prices were a little too high even though he spent $36,000, so Blueface said he was looking for "that George Floyd discount."

Blueface deleted the post from his Instagram stories, but it was too late.

Users on social media have been lighting him up over his insensitive comments.

Earlier this week, the internet dragged Jacksonville rapper Tokyo Jetz was dragged as well after she threatened to "George Floyd" a friend as she choked a man during a friendly wrestling match.