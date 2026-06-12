Blueface’s Music Checks Now Belong To Soulja Boy’s Baby Mama

Blueface’s streaming royalties are now being redirected to Soulja Boy’s baby mama, Jackilyn Martinez, after a judge ordered him to pay her $123K.

Blueface just got his music royalties cut off and redirected to Soulja Boy’s baby mama, Jackilyn Martinez, to settle a $123,000 defamation judgment.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered that all his ASCAP and BMI royalties get funneled directly to her, and that’s the consequence of months of online chaos that started with a Verzuz battle claim and spiraled into something way messier.

The whole thing traces back to when Blueface was beefing with Soulja Boy on social media, claiming he could beat him in a Verzuz matchup.

But instead of keeping it about music, Blueface escalated hard. He started making wild allegations about Jackilyn, saying he’d been with her the day before her baby shower with Soulja Boy.

On X, he posted “I don’t tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over” and “Tell Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”

Those posts became the foundation of her lawsuit.

Jackilyn filed for $10 million in damages, claiming defamation and emotional distress.

When Blueface ignored the case, she won a default judgment in April 2025 for $123,243.10. She was clear about what actually happened.

“I did not engage in any sexual activity with Blueface the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant,” she stated in court documents. “There is zero chance that Blueface is my child’s biological father.”

The royalty seizure is just one part of her legal moves. According to TMZ, Jackilyn’s also pursuing Soulja Boy for child support on their 3-year-old.

So far, Soulja Boy has not responded, but he no doubt will.