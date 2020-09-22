Bobby Shmurda Won't Be Coming Home Until 2021

Bobby Shmurda and his team received some bad news today, when the Brooklyn rapper was denied parole.

(AllHipHop News) The early release for one of Brooklyn’s most beloved sons has been denied.

After review from his parole board, the bad news was shared with Bobby Shmurda and his team — he will have to serve out his entire sentencing. No reason was provided, but the date of his release will be December 11, 2021.

Some believe that his behavior while incarcerated may have led to this decision. Since being behind bars, he has racked up 11 violations, including drug possession, fighting, and a weapon, according to TMZ.

The rapper has been locked up for almost six years already.

Shmurda took a plea deal in 2016, standing tall as he accepted the following charges: conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. The judge hit him with a sentence of six to seven years.

Authorities tried to pin him with a conspiracy to commit murder but that was thrown out with some other charges.

Bobby’s mother had promised new music and a documentary to share with fans the long journey, but that will be placed on ice. Family, friends and fans alike are devasted … especially looking at popular rappers like Tekashi 6ix9ine getting out so easily.