Bobby Shmurda Working On Documentary To Inspire Kids

Mike Winslow

Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been hard at work in prison and preparing to re-launch his career when he gets out!

(AllHipHop News) Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda hopes to turn over a new leaf as soon as he's released from prison.

According to reports, Bobby is prepping to release a documentary about his rough upbringing in Brooklyn, his rise to fame, and his crash landing behind bars. 

Bobby Shmurda, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, is finishing up a 7-year-sentence, for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon.

For the last month, fans have been speculating about his release date thanks to a phony website that featured a countdown timer for a release date of August 4th.

While that turned out to be a hoax, Bobby is prepping to go in front of the parole board next month, where he hopes to be sprung from the Clinton Correctional Facility.

His mother Leslie Pollard told TMZ that Bobby Shmurda was hard at work writing rhymes in preparation to hit the ground running to record music for Epic Records.

