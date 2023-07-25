Boosie Agrees With Hot Take; Says South Ranks Him Above Jay-Z

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz believed most Southerners prefer him over Jay-Z in discussions about the best rappers of all time.

Boosie Badazz considered himself to be of higher stature than Jay-Z, at least in the South. The Baton Rouge native co-signed a social media user’s opinion, which said Southerners rank Boosie above Hov on lists of the best rappers of all time.

“I F### WITH JIGGA BUT THIS FACTS!” Boosie wrote on Instagram. “STREET N##### N DA SOUTH DONT PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ.”

Boosie never shied away from championing himself throughout his career. Earlier this year, he dropped an album titled Best Album Of 2023.

The 40-year-old rapper’s opinions often garnered more attention than his music in recent years. He remained an outspoken critic of snitching, calling out rappers such as Gunna and Ralo.

Last week, Boosie criticized Kodak Black for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The outspoken artist believed Kodak Black abandoned morals and principles for money.

Boosie is currently out on bail after catching a gun charge in San Diego. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm in May.

The state gun case was dismissed in June, but federal agents arrested Boosie on the same charge once the state dropped its case. Prosecutors tried to convince a judge to keep him in jail on the federal charge, but he was released on bail in June.