Boosie Badazz Offers Up A Fortune To Get His Instagram Account Back
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop News) Rapper Boosie Badazz has offered to pay $100,000 to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to have his Instagram account reinstated.
The "Better Believe It" star was recently kicked off the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform after repeated policy violations, believed to be related to a number of his sexually explicit posts.
Boosie has issued a desperate appeal to Zuckerberg via Twitter, offering up big money to buy his way back onto Instagram.
"@zuck I got a 100k for my OfficialBoosieig page BACK," he tweeted.
Boosie has yet to receive a response from the tech mogul or bosses at Instagram.