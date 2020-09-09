AllHipHop
Boosie Badazz Offers Up A Fortune To Get His Instagram Account Back

AllHipHop Staff

Boosie wants to be back on Instagram and he's willing to put up a grip to get his account back.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Boosie Badazz has offered to pay $100,000 to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to have his Instagram account reinstated.

The "Better Believe It" star was recently kicked off the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform after repeated policy violations, believed to be related to a number of his sexually explicit posts.

Boosie has issued a desperate appeal to Zuckerberg via Twitter, offering up big money to buy his way back onto Instagram.

"@zuck I got a 100k for my OfficialBoosieig page BACK," he tweeted.

Boosie has yet to receive a response from the tech mogul or bosses at Instagram.

