Boosie Badazz Strikes Plea Deal in Weed Case

(AllHipHop News) Boosie Badazz has struck a plea deal in his April 2019 drug case.

The rapper was pulled over last year in his Dodge Charger for swerving from lane to lane and nearly hitting another car.

Police found weed, a gun, and over $20,000 in cash. Boosie pled guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and was later released on a $3,500 bond.

In a report by TMZ, documents from the Coweta County D.A.’s office revealed prosecutors dropped charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane.

Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch, will avoid jail time and will receive six months of probation and a $1,000 fine. Boosie could’ve possibly been sentenced to a year in jail.

In 2009, Boosie served five years behind bars in Louisiana for drug charges and he also beat a murder charge in May of 2012.

The Baton Rouge rapper recently made headlines and received backlash for wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi sweater, despite not being a member of the fraternity.

Boosie has since apologized. He stated, "I wanna give a shout out to all the Kappas man. If I offended y’all in any kind of way that’s my bad. I ain’t gonna wear y’all shirt no more but I just found out that y'all step to 'Wipe Me Down.'"