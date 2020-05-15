Boosie Badazz & Webbie Clash On Social Media

The longtime musical partners fall out in front of the world.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a long week for Boosie Badazz. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper faced significant backlash for claiming he got "grown women" to perform oral sex on his underage son and nephews.

Then Boosie found himself beefing with his "Wipe Me Down" collaborator Webbie on social media. The latest public dust-up started when YFN Lucci uploaded a photo with Boosie on Instagram.

Webbie left a comment under Lucci's picture that read:

NICE PIC 👍🏽🏌🏽‍♂️ ..N*GGAZ DID THAT AND DOING ALL THIS SH*T FOR THE BOSS NOW😷🏌🏽‍♂️ ..BUT WHERE THE F*CK ALL U N*GGAZ WAS, WHEN I SACRIFICED ALL MY SH*T..N TOOK CARE OF FAMILIES WHEN YOU WAS IN JAIL..JUST WONDERING 🤔@officialboosieig.

Boosie fired back with a lengthy message. He wrote:

U coulda call me n*gga smh truth is you NEVER sent my mother a "dollar" n y’all had FREE BOOSIE concerts all over SHE NEVA GOT A DIME SMH you lyin bra. @wakaflocka @yogotti @jeezy HIT HER WITH STACKS WHY NOT YOU. Everybody know I’ve tried to help you millions of times. Every time we’ve tried to get you n the studio u leave. Trill even tried gettin writers for you out bra. 2 years ago U wouldn't even clear tootie song saying you mad the title "ITS UP" really. U was down getting 7k a show I put you on my tour and gave you 10k for 7 shows out my pocket so you be straight bra ✅ N WHAT U DO tried to sank the whole tour missing dates not doing radio etc. telling the DJ you only doing 3 songs. ive tried to get you features u refuse 7500 over n over again n that's more than your show price. U want me to be like n have hate for all the artist n da game n that’s fake. The rap industry that u think hate u actually have respect for u n*gga. U THE ONE TO BLAME FOR YOUR DOWNFALL. I CANT MAKE U RAP N I CANT MAKE U HUSTLE. IT GOTA BE BORN N YA❗❗ BUT FOR YOU TO SAY YOU TOOK CARE MY FAMILY THAT'S A BOLD FACE LIE 💯 U SCREAMED MY NAME BUT YOU "NEVER" GAVE MS CONNIE NOTHING BRA, NEVER PUT NOTHING ON MY BOOKS, U NEVER WROTE ME A LETTER, U NEVER TRIED TO COME VISIT ME N U AINT EVEN A FELON SMH STILL I COME HOME TRYIN TO HELP YOU. U BLAME EVERYBODY WHEN ITS U ✅ shakeback @weebie I'm go PRAY FOR YOU N*GGA the truth has been spoken

Webbie went on to share a video of himself singing about "haters" before saying, "I love my n*gga to death. If something happened to my n*gga, that sh*t gonna f*ck me up." The Baton Rouge native then told his followers to "chill out on that."

Meanwhile, Boosie focused on sharing that he supposedly made $187,000 in 17 days. The 37-year-old Goat Talk creator instructed anyone looking for a guest feature to contact his manager, booking agent, or other members of his team.