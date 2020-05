Boosie Badazz & Webbie Clash On Social Media

The longtime musical partners fall out in front of the world.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a long week for Boosie Badazz. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper faced significant backlash for claiming he got "grown women" to perform oral sex on his underage son and nephews.

Then Boosie found himself beefing with his ย "Wipe Me Down" collaborator Webbie on social media. The latest public dust-up started when ย YFN Lucci uploaded a photo with Boosie on Instagram. ย

Webbie left a comment under Lucci's picture that read:

NICE PIC ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฝ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿฝโ€โ™‚๏ธ ..N*GGAZ DID THAT AND DOING ALL THIS SH*T FOR THE BOSS NOW๐Ÿ˜ท๐ŸŒ๐Ÿฝโ€โ™‚๏ธ ..BUT WHERE THE F*CK ALL U N*GGAZ WAS, WHEN I SACRIFICED ALL MY SH*T..N TOOK CARE OF FAMILIES WHEN YOU WAS IN JAIL..JUST WONDERING ๐Ÿค”@officialboosieig.

Boosie fired back with a lengthy message. He wrote:

U coulda call me n*gga smh truth is you NEVER sent my mother a "dollar" n yโ€™all had FREE BOOSIE concerts all over SHE NEVA GOT A DIME SMH you lyin bra. @wakaflocka @yogotti @jeezy HIT HER WITH STACKS WHY NOT YOU. Everybody know Iโ€™ve tried to help you millions of times. Every time weโ€™ve tried to get you n the studio u leave. Trill even tried gettin writers for you out bra. 2 years ago U wouldn't even clear tootie song saying you mad the title "ITS UP" really. U was down getting 7k a show I put you on my tour and gave you 10k for 7 shows out my pocket so you be straight bra โœ N WHAT U DO tried to sank the whole tour missing dates not doing radio etc. telling the DJ you only doing 3 songs. ive tried to get you features u refuse 7500 over n over again n that's more than your show price. U want me to be like n have hate for all the artist n da game n thatโ€™s fake. The rap industry that u think hate u actually have respect for u n*gga. U THE ONE TO BLAME FOR YOUR DOWNFALL. I CANT MAKE U RAP N I CANT MAKE U HUSTLE. IT GOTA BE BORN N YAโ—โ— BUT FOR YOU TO SAY YOU TOOK CARE MY FAMILY THAT'S A BOLD FACE LIE ๐Ÿ’ฏ U SCREAMED MY NAME BUT YOU "NEVER" GAVE MS CONNIE NOTHING BRA, NEVER PUT NOTHING ON MY BOOKS, U NEVER WROTE ME A LETTER, U NEVER TRIED TO COME VISIT ME N U AINT EVEN A FELON SMH STILL I COME HOME TRYIN TO HELP YOU. U BLAME EVERYBODY WHEN ITS U ย โœ shakeback @weebie I'm go PRAY FOR YOU N*GGA the truth has been spoken ย

Webbie went on to share a video of himself singing about "haters" before saying, "I love my n*gga to death. If something happened to my n*gga, that sh*t gonna f*ck me up." The Baton Rouge native then told his followers to "chill out on that."

Meanwhile, Boosie focused on sharing that he supposedly made $187,000 in 17 days. The 37-year-old ย Goat Talk creator instructed anyone looking for a guest feature to contact his manager, booking agent, or other members of his team.