Boosie Badazz Responds to Backlash For Encouraging His Daughter’s Boyfriend To Cheat

Boosie said, “You can cheat on her but don’t beat on her,” when he learned his daughter had a new boyfriend.

Boosie Badazz responded to the backlash to his remarks about his daughter’s new boyfriend on Monday (December 4). The Baton Rouge native insisted he was a good father and dismissed his critics on social media.

“BEFORE U QUESTION MY PARENTING AS A DADDY ASK YOURSELF IS YOUR DADDY A BETTER PARENT THAN ME,” Boosie wrote on Instagram. “WHAT RAPPER U KNOW GOT MULTIPLE BABY MOMAS N THEY KIDS ALL GREW UP LOVING EACH OTHER, TRAVELING WITH EACH OTHER N HAS ALWAYS BEEN N THEY LIVES AS A DADDY N PROVIDED FOR THEM ALL GTFOH DONT PLAY WITH ME WITH THIS DADDY SH.t I GET N MY FEELINGS.”

Boosie faced pushback for saying, “You can cheat on her but don’t beat on her,” when discussing his daughter’s relationship on Instagram Live. His remarks went viral, leading to people questioning his parenting.

The opinionated rapper refused to tolerate anyone accusing him of being a bad father. He defended his eyebrow-raising remarks and mentioned his close bond with his daughter. Boosie also took a shot at the people condemning him, suggesting they were mad because they did not have a good father.

“I’m not the type of daddy that get in my daughter’s relationships ‘bout no cheating or nothing like that,” he said in an Instagram video. “But if you beat on her then that’s a different thing. That’s my problem … Me and my daughter, me and Pretty Black is thick as thieves. I talk to her about anything. She talk to me about anything.”

He continued, “A lot of y’all commenting negative about my parenting and all that, I’m a damn good daddy, baby. Damn good daddy – daddy first. A lot of y’all, y’all never had a father. Y’all ain’t gonna call him ‘cause he ain’t s###.”

Check out Boosie’s response below.