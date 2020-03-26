AllHipHop
Boosie: Instagram Threatened To Take Down My Account Over Nudity

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It looks like #QTD and #QTB will have to switch to another format.

(AllHipHop News) Boosie Badazz has been living his best x-rated life on social media as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper turned self-quarantine into a virtual strip club.

Several women went nude during Boosie's Instagram Live broadcasts as part of his über-viral "Quarantine Day" celebrations. Apparently, Instagram took issue with the explicit content being presented on its platform and halted "Quarantine Booty Day (QTB)."

"The reason I ain't do QTB yet because Instagram told me they were gonna take my Instagram if they see any more nudity," said Badazz. "So, I just DMed and hit them back in the email and asked them if y'all could just dance and shake that ass. I'm waiting on that response. So that's what we're waiting on for QTB."

Previously, Boosie introduced "Quarantine Titty Day (QTD)" which highlighted women showing their breasts on his IG Live. He also offered to send money to willing participants through the Cash App payment service.

