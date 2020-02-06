Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant

(AllHipHop News) CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King was catching the wrath of the internet yesterday. The television personality got dragged online because of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

During the Q & A, King asked Leslie multiple questions about Kobe Bryant's 2003-2004 sexual assault case which was eventually dropped after the accuser decided not to testify at the trial. Critics thought it was insensitive for King to bring up that situation since the NBA legend passed away on January 26.

Hip Hop artists Snoop Dogg and Boosie BadAzz were two of the people that took issue with Gayle King. On Instagram, Boosie accused King of trying to tarnish the image of another black person. Snoop co-signed the Baton Rouge native by questioning why King is "attacking us." He also called her a "funky dog-head b*tch."

Gayle King has responded to the backlash by suggesting she "wanted to make sure people saw Lisa’s answer." According to USA Today, King also claimed the clip from the interview that is circulating on social media was taken out of context.