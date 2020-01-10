AllHipHop
Login

Bounce Music Legend 5th Ward Weebie Passes Away

OnlineCrates
by
-edited

RIP to the king of New Orleans Bounce Music.

(AllHipHop News) Today members of the New Orleans music community are grieving and tributes are flooding in after Bounce music legend 5th Ward Weebie passed away from complications due to high blood pressure.

Friends and family confirmed that 5th Ward Weebie underwent an emergency open heart surgery this week but unfortunately he would succumb to complications in his kidneys and lungs after the operation.

Known for his witty lyrics, charismatic nature, humor and all around ability to make the crowd move in the truest form of being an emcee, 5th Ward Weebie struck Hip-Hop gold with his song "Let Me Find Out" that went viral in 2014.

Weebie was well known in New Orleans, but he found national success on Kane & Abel’s “Shake It Like A Dog,” earning a spot on Billboard’s Top Rap Songs chart in 2000. Weebie also performed with No Limit Records joining the 504 Boyz’s for “Tight Whips” and Master P’s “Ooohhhwee.”

Other popular songs included "Bend It Ova" ft Lil Wayne, “F$%! Katrina” and “I Really Want You” which were featured in HBO’s Emmy-Nominated New Orleans Series TREME.

Most recently Weebie even contributed to Drake’s smash hit "Nice For What."

New Orleans Mayor Cantrell made a heartfelt tribute to Weebie on her Instagram page today stating, "...Let me find out you didn't know who he was ... He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace..."

Comments
Teen Shot By Obie Trice Says Rapper Is Dangerous When Drunk
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rapper Charged For Shooting Out Street Lights In Viral Video
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinIt's 2020, a New Year & a New Decade hopefully these STUPID ASS NIGGAZ will wise the fuck up!!!
Jussie Smollett Officially Booted From "Empire" For Good
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983Good
Trouble Accused Of Violent Wig Snatching Assault
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideThis nigga name is "Trouble" what do you expect?
Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data To A Special Prosecutor
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/selena-gomez-rare/
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
12
Last Reply· by
Papicito
PapicitoBecause u are just as ignorant as him. Iranians hate black people. That's a FACT
Kanye West, Common, John Legend & More Buy Out Theaters For Free Screenings Of 'Just Mercy'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDWhere can we see it? At the theatres they are buying out I mean
CeeLo Green, Styles P, Joseline Hernandez & More Join 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideWhat happen to Kurupt? Thought he was on this?
Rae Sremmurd's Mom Addresses Mental Health Of Son Accused Of Murdering His Father
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
markzobe
markzobeThe app that provides unlimited content of entertainment is https://apkpureapp.com/app/entertainment/mediabox-hd-apk/
Lizzo Explains Why She Quit Twitter On Instagram
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
CharlotteSmith
CharlotteSmithSocial Media platforms are beneficial and can be misconduct on the same time. As per it is reported at…