Bounce Music Legend 5th Ward Weebie Passes Away

(AllHipHop News) Today members of the New Orleans music community are grieving and tributes are flooding in after Bounce music legend 5th Ward Weebie passed away from complications due to high blood pressure.

Friends and family confirmed that 5th Ward Weebie underwent an emergency open heart surgery this week but unfortunately he would succumb to complications in his kidneys and lungs after the operation.

Known for his witty lyrics, charismatic nature, humor and all around ability to make the crowd move in the truest form of being an emcee, 5th Ward Weebie struck Hip-Hop gold with his song "Let Me Find Out" that went viral in 2014.

Weebie was well known in New Orleans, but he found national success on Kane & Abel’s “Shake It Like A Dog,” earning a spot on Billboard’s Top Rap Songs chart in 2000. Weebie also performed with No Limit Records joining the 504 Boyz’s for “Tight Whips” and Master P’s “Ooohhhwee.”

Other popular songs included "Bend It Ova" ft Lil Wayne, “F$%! Katrina” and “I Really Want You” which were featured in HBO’s Emmy-Nominated New Orleans Series TREME.

Most recently Weebie even contributed to Drake’s smash hit "Nice For What."

New Orleans Mayor Cantrell made a heartfelt tribute to Weebie on her Instagram page today stating, "...Let me find out you didn't know who he was ... He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace..."

​

​

​