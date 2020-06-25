AllHipHop
Bow Wow Educating Himself On Race And Politics For His Daughter

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star/actor Bow Wow is doing his best to make sure he is up to speed on politics for the sake of his 9-year-old daughter.

(AllHipHop News) Bow Wow has been doing his best to educate himself amid the Black Lives Matter protests taking place worldwide, to ensure he has the answers when his nine-year-old daughter asks questions about racism.

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Shad Gregory Moss, shares daughter Shai with his ex Joie Chavis. And he's making sure he's educating his little girl about the things that matter in life, by "getting out there" and participating in the protests that have been occurring around the globe following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

Asked how he's doing his bit to help, Bow Wow told Entertainment Tonight: "By me looking out the window and seeing all races, all colors, protesting, marching for the cause, I felt like, 'Yo, I gotta get down there and walk with them.' That's what I did. It's right in front of me... something has affected me here in our country.

"I got a nine-year-old daughter that I'm raising during this crazy time, asking Dad questions, and I'm making sure I got the answers. You get the answers by getting out there, getting active, watching the news... For me, that's been the biggest change."

And while Bow Wow has been doing his best to give Shai the correct information, the little girl already has an understanding of the systemic racism issues within the U.S. police force.

Recalling a tale from two years ago, when Shai burst into tears after police pulled over the car she was being driven in, the Like You star continued: "My little girl thinks police are bad. I don't know at the time if she saw a movie or where it came from, but she's definitely aware. She's watching movies, she's digging up on her history. She just played Harriet Tubman in her school play right before the pandemic... so she's very aware what's going on with Black Lives Matter and what it means." 

