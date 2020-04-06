AllHipHop
Bow Wow Rants About Being Lonely & Horny During Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"I'm losing my mind 😝 I'm lonely alone AND HORNY 😂."

(AllHipHop News) As the nation continues to deal with the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people are finding it more difficult to live a self-distancing lifestyle. Shad "Bow Wow" Moss spoke about his bout with loneliness to his 4.5 million Instagram followers.

"I'm ready for this sh*t to be over with. How many more classic NBA games can I watch? How much more scrolling down my Instagram can I scroll? I'm lonely, alone, and horny. The three worst combinations ever," said Bow Wow.

The rapper/actor continued, "Corona, you really came through and f*cked everything up. I was on tour. We selling out arenas. You done f*cked that up. You got the women scared to pull up. They not about to die over no d*ck... Quite frankly, I'm tired of this sh*t. I'm losing my mind. Somebody help me."

Bow Wow was the co-headliner of "The Millennium Tour 2020" along with Omarion of B2K. Organizers were forced to reschedule tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. Numerous other events across the country were also canceled or postponed as a way to avoid spreading COVID-19.

