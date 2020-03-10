AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bow Wow Vows To Never Drink 50 Cent's Liquor Again After Stage Fall

AllHipHop Staff

Bow Wow says 50's liquor is way too strong and he has vowed to never drink it again after he fell through an opening on stage over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Bow Wow has sworn off drinking 50 Cent's fancy cognac before his concerts after laughing off an embarrassing stage fall over the weekend.

The "Like You" hitmaker, who turned 33 on Monday, had been performing on the Millennium Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday when he failed to notice an open trap door, and stepped right into the hole mid-song.

Video footage posted online shows Bow Wow hyping up the crowd before quickly turning around and falling into the gap, momentarily disappearing, as a security guard looks on in shock.

He managed to bounce back from the slip-up and continue with the concert.

But social media users have been mocking the incident online ever since, with 50 Cent posting the clip to his Instagram page and poking fun at his pal, as Bow Wow's mentors Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri commented with crying with laughter emojis.

Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, has since responded to the online quip from 50, claiming he had been preparing for the gig by sipping on Fif's alcohol brand in celebration of his birthday weekend.

"Thats what happens when u drink that f##king branson cognac before the concert," he remarked. "Thanks fif! Im never drinking that s##t again".

Bow Wow, who was uninjured in the fall, also proved he wasn't above laughing at himself by sharing the same clip on his own Instagram profile, as he jokingly told himself, "You gots to be more careful Boweezy".

"fell through the hole tonight in philly!!!" he added. "NO MORE BIRTHDAY TURN UP (celebration)!!! Look at security tho! Thank god i caught myself and landed."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Plan To Postpone Festival Due To Coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting concerts around the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Signs One Of India's Biggest Stars Raja Kumari

Nas continues to make power moves with his Mass Appeal India imprint by signing one of India's biggest rappers/singers.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Chicago State Attorney Says Jussie Smollett's Fake Hate Crime Was A "Bad Prank"

The city of Chicago is not going to let Jussie Smollett off the hook over sensational claims he faked his own hate crime!

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

Pras Sent To Jail Over Back Child Support

Pras Michel is sitting in jail because he could not pay a rather large child support bill.

AllHipHop Staff

JT From City Girls Celebrates Freedom From Prison

JT from the City Girls has finally been released from a halfway house, but she's not out of the clutches of the Feds just yet.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby Surpasses Eminem For Most Hot 100 Chart Entries In 2020

The 'My Turn' album creator leads Slim Shady, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Mac Miller, and more.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion List Songs By Juvenile, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj & More As Her Favorites

Watch Hot Girl Meg talk about the tunes that make up the soundtrack to her life.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Explains The Rapper's Early Prison Release

The internet-troll-turned-government-witness should be home before the end of the summer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dave East Reveals 'Karma 3' Album Cover Featuring Images Of Nipsey Hussle & Pop Smoke

The New York City native pays tribute to the late rappers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)