Bow Wow Vows To Never Drink 50 Cent's Liquor Again After Stage Fall

Bow Wow says 50's liquor is way too strong and he has vowed to never drink it again after he fell through an opening on stage over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Bow Wow has sworn off drinking 50 Cent's fancy cognac before his concerts after laughing off an embarrassing stage fall over the weekend.

The "Like You" hitmaker, who turned 33 on Monday, had been performing on the Millennium Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday when he failed to notice an open trap door, and stepped right into the hole mid-song.

Video footage posted online shows Bow Wow hyping up the crowd before quickly turning around and falling into the gap, momentarily disappearing, as a security guard looks on in shock.

He managed to bounce back from the slip-up and continue with the concert.

But social media users have been mocking the incident online ever since, with 50 Cent posting the clip to his Instagram page and poking fun at his pal, as Bow Wow's mentors Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri commented with crying with laughter emojis.

Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, has since responded to the online quip from 50, claiming he had been preparing for the gig by sipping on Fif's alcohol brand in celebration of his birthday weekend.

"Thats what happens when u drink that f##king branson cognac before the concert," he remarked. "Thanks fif! Im never drinking that s##t again".

Bow Wow, who was uninjured in the fall, also proved he wasn't above laughing at himself by sharing the same clip on his own Instagram profile, as he jokingly told himself, "You gots to be more careful Boweezy".

"fell through the hole tonight in philly!!!" he added. "NO MORE BIRTHDAY TURN UP (celebration)!!! Look at security tho! Thank god i caught myself and landed."