Boyz II Men Honor Moms With Tender Virtual Performance On SNL Finale

AllHipHop Staff

The members of the legendary Philly group Boyz II Men gave all of the mothers a special tribute for Mother's Day.

(AllHipHop News) Boyz II Men stopped by the season finale of Saturday Night Live this weekend to honor moms with a special performance.

The most recent episode of the hit sketch show, recorded from the stars’ respective homes amid the coronavirus crisis, saw Kristen Wiig step in as host, and the iconic R&B group deliver a Mother’s Day-themed performance, head of Sunday’s celebration.

Singing their 1996 hit "A Song for Mama" during the virtual set, the group’s performance included some throwback photos of the cast members with their own mothers.

Michael Che introduced the group, saying: “On behalf of SNL, we’d like to send a very happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers who can’t be with their children this year and all of the mothers that we’ve lost.

“We love you, we miss you and thank you. So ladies and gentlemen and moms, most importantly: Boyz II Men.”

Elsewhere in the latest installment of SNL, Alec Baldwin reprised his much-loved portrayal of Donald Trump one last time, during a skit which featured a virtual graduation for college students.

“I’m so honored to be your vale-dictator,” he quipped during the hilarious segment. “But today’s not about me. It’s about you. Although I should spend a little time on me first, because I’ve been treated very poorly.”

Meanwhile, Wiig’s hosting stint was a hit, and she used her monologue to honor her mom, as they prepared to spend Mother’s Day apart.

“Unfortunately, like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom this Mother’s Day so I hope it’s okay I tell her I love her,” she gushed. “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life, but this year I’m feeling especially grateful for all the things she taught me.

“Thank you so much, happy Mother’s Day. Thank you moms and thank you dads.”

