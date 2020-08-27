BPM Supreme, T-Pain Kicks Off BPM Create Online Sample Library

BPM Supreme launches their new online sample library called BPM Create: containing over 100K samples. They also teamed up with T-Pain for their “Wake Up Dead” remix contest.

(AllHipHop News) BPM Supreme has been the go-to music delivery service for DJs all around their world, and now they’re breaking boundaries by creating an even greater platform for music-lovers.

Officially launching BPM Create, the new online sample library features thousands of royalty-free sounds, effects, and MIDI files. The goal is to offer state of the art assets to meet both the professional and creative needs of producers, beatmakers, DJs, musicians, and creatives.

Angel “AROCK” Castillo, founder and CEO of BPM Supreme, states, “With the launch of BPM Create, we’re looking to take what you know about a sample library and amplify it 10 times over. Everything from the quality of the content you’ll find on the platform to the agility of the search, it all adds up to the most powerful sound platform available. We’re excited for all the incredible music that will come from our community with this innovation.”

To celebrate the new kickoff of BPM Create, the company collaborated with global superstar T-Pain to launch the “Wake Up Dead” remix contest.

The competition was aimed to forever change the lives of 3 up and coming producers by awarding them with an official release via T-Pain’s label, Nappy Boy Entertainment.

They were gifted prizes from sponsors such as Roland, ARtiphon, and Audionamix. With over 500 remixes submitted, T-Pain hand-selected the winners live on the BPM Supreme platform (BPM TV) this past Saturday.

You can search by instrument, key, genre, or bpm. New content will be uploaded weekly, and the platform features a content dashboard with top trending packs and weekly curated sounds. BPM Create is available now for a monthly subscription price between $4.99 and $14.99.

Visit: https://www.bpmsupreme.com/bpm-create/ for more!