AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

BPM Supreme, T-Pain Kicks Off BPM Create Online Sample Library

AllHipHop Staff

BPM Supreme launches their new online sample library called BPM Create: containing over 100K samples. They also teamed up with T-Pain for their “Wake Up Dead” remix contest.

(AllHipHop News) BPM Supreme has been the go-to music delivery service for DJs all around their world, and now they’re breaking boundaries by creating an even greater platform for music-lovers.

Officially launching BPM Create, the new online sample library features thousands of royalty-free sounds, effects, and MIDI files. The goal is to offer state of the art assets to meet both the professional and creative needs of producers, beatmakers, DJs, musicians, and creatives.

Angel “AROCK” Castillo, founder and CEO of BPM Supreme, states, “With the launch of BPM Create, we’re looking to take what you know about a sample library and amplify it 10 times over. Everything from the quality of the content you’ll find on the platform to the agility of the search, it all adds up to the most powerful sound platform available. We’re excited for all the incredible music that will come from our community with this innovation.”

To celebrate the new kickoff of BPM Create, the company collaborated with global superstar T-Pain to launch the “Wake Up Dead” remix contest.

BPM Supreme

The competition was aimed to forever change the lives of 3 up and coming producers by awarding them with an official release via T-Pain’s label, Nappy Boy Entertainment.

They were gifted prizes from sponsors such as Roland, ARtiphon, and Audionamix. With over 500 remixes submitted, T-Pain hand-selected the winners live on the BPM Supreme platform (BPM TV) this past Saturday.

You can search by instrument, key, genre, or bpm. New content will be uploaded weekly, and the platform features a content dashboard with top trending packs and weekly curated sounds. BPM Create is available now for a monthly subscription price between $4.99 and $14.99.

Visit: https://www.bpmsupreme.com/bpm-create/ for more!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fablog

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Kobe Bryant Gets His Own Street In Los Angeles

The legendary basketball star will be remembered with his own street outside of the Staples Center!

AllHipHop Staff

by

fablog

Kanye West Accused Of Stealing Tech To Boost Sunday Service In $20 Million Lawsuit

Kanye is accused of stiffing a company that helped him boost the revenues for his wildly popular Sunday Service church services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

fablog

Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested Again At A Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists continue to demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor as Kentucky's top law enforcement official speaks at the RNC in DC.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Big Sean Reveals Jhene Aiko Suffered Miscarriage

Big Sean gets deep about his personal life in his new song with Nipsey Hussle called "Deep Reverence."

AllHipHop Staff

Offset, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson & More Named #AllInForVoting Ambassadors

The 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' doc featuring Stacey Abrams examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Cardi B Says Explicit "WAP" Song Only Bothers "Fake Religious People"

Cardi B is still defending her explicit hit #1 song with Megan Thee Stallion against haters.

AllHipHop Staff

Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Nas Plays Down Doja Cat Diss On "Ultra Black"

Nas took it easy on Doja cat in a new interview explaining why he name-checked her on his song "Ultra Black."

AllHipHop Staff

by

fablog