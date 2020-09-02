AllHipHop
Brandy & Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle Drew Record-Breaking 6 Million Total Viewers

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Both vocalists saw a significant increase in music sales following the event.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most successful R&B singers of the last 30 years proved they still have drawing power in 2020. Over 6 million people tuned in to watch Brandy Norwood and Monica Arnold's Verzuz battle at some point on Monday night.

According to the Verzuz organizers, the Brandy/Monica faceoff reached a peak of 1,243,000 concurrent viewers on Instagram Live with over 4,200,000 viewers in total on the platform. They added another 1,600,000 total viewers on Apple Music.

Verzuz was also the top trending topic on Twitter for that evening. The divas sparked more than 1,000,000 tweets in the US and more than 1,900,000 tweets across the globe. This was the most tweeted about Verzuz so far.

The Monica versus Brandy matchup replay has already amassed 880,000 plays on YouTube in less than three days. Both performers also saw an increase in sales on iTunes. In addition, the latest Verzuz helped raised $250,000 for the When We All Vote organization. 

