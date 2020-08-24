AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Brandy & Monica To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators will face off live from Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the top vocalists of the 1990s are set to display their respective catalogs in the next Verzuz presentation. Curators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland secured a matchup involving Monica and Brandy.

"This will be historical... It’s an honor @brandy .... @verzuztv," wrote Monica on Instagram. Brandy commented on her own IG page, "#History. Thank you @monicadenise @applemusic and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!"

The two chart-topping singers have been connected to one another their entire careers. Nearly from the moment Brandy released "I Wanna Be Down" in 1994 and Monica released "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)" in 1995, people began comparing the then-teenage performers.

Monic and Brandy eventually teamed up for the smash hit "The Boy Is Mine" which came out in 1998. That R&B single spent 13 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

"After that duet, I remember Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey then doing a duet. I always say that it was because of 'The Boy Is Mine' my two favorite artists got together to do a duet. I always feel like me and Monica had something to do with that," said Brandy in July.

Verzuz Presents: Brandy Vs Monica is scheduled for Monday, August 31 at 8 pm ET. The live event will stream on the Verzuz Instragam page and Apple Music from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Travis Scott & Christopher Nolan Talk “The Plan” Single Off The 'Tenet' Soundtrack

The John David Washington-led film is expected to hit theaters next month.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Dolph's 'Rich Slave' Album Debuts In The Top 5

Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's respective posthumous LPs continue to do well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Mosey And Crew Busted With Arsenal Of Weapons

Lil Mosey and his crew got caught in Burbank, California with a stash of weapons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

St.. Louis Hip-Hop Producer Charged In Connection To Sweetie Pie's Murder Plot

A producer who worked on some of Nelly's biggest albums has been caught in a murder-for-hire plot involving one of the owners of Sweetie Pie's restaurant.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PharoahFreeze

Chance the Rapper Demands Tory Lanez Be Held Accountable For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Chance stepped up on behalf of Meg, who was allegedly shot by singer/rapper Tory Lanez.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Rapper Da Breadman Busted In Huge Drug Ring Take Down

Da Breadman is looking at some federal charges for slanging pills.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Frank Ocean Has Top Secret Project With Acclaimed Filmmaker

Luca Guadagnino claims he's been working on a top-secret project with none other than Frank Ocean, but will it ever come out?

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog