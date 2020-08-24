Brandy & Monica To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators will face off live from Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the top vocalists of the 1990s are set to display their respective catalogs in the next Verzuz presentation. Curators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland secured a matchup involving Monica and Brandy.

"This will be historical... It’s an honor @brandy .... @verzuztv," wrote Monica on Instagram. Brandy commented on her own IG page, "#History. Thank you @monicadenise @applemusic and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!"

The two chart-topping singers have been connected to one another their entire careers. Nearly from the moment Brandy released "I Wanna Be Down" in 1994 and Monica released "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)" in 1995, people began comparing the then-teenage performers.

Monic and Brandy eventually teamed up for the smash hit "The Boy Is Mine" which came out in 1998. That R & B single spent 13 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

"After that duet, I remember Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey then doing a duet. I always say that it was because of 'The Boy Is Mine' my two favorite artists got together to do a duet. I always feel like me and Monica had something to do with that," said Brandy in July.

Verzuz Presents: Brandy Vs Monica is scheduled for Monday, August 31 at 8 pm ET. The live event will stream on the Verzuz Instragam page and Apple Music from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.