Brandy Talks About Her "Baby Mama" Single With Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper and Brandy team up for an ode to all the baby mama's out there.

(AllHipHop News) Singer Brandy is hoping to return to the charts with a new Chance The Rapper collaboration.

The R & B singer and actress just unveiled her new single, "Baby Mama," with Chance.

The 41-year-old, who is mom to 17-year-old daughter Sy'rai, has revealed the track serves as a celebration of mothers.

“It has such a message. “It’s celebrating mothers out there who are out there doing their best for their children and striving in their independence, in their strength, in their power. I just wanted to come out with a powerful message like that,' Brandy explained.

The track will feature on Brandy's next studio album, her first since Two Eleven was released in 2012.