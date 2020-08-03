Brandy Talks 'Moesha' Reboot As Series Arrives On Netflix

The songstress also discusses a 'Verzuz' matchup with Monica.

(AllHipHop News) It was a big weekend for Brandy Norwood and her fans. The R & B legend released her seventh studio album, B7, on Friday, July 31.

In addition, the Brandy-led Moesha television series was added to Netflix's library the next day. The UPN sitcom from the 1990s was trending on Twitter for days.

Last year, there was talk of new Moesha episodes possibly being made in the future. Brandy recently spoke with Rap-Up about rebooting the show for a new generation.

"I'm completely open to it. I would love to experience that," said Brandy. "I just want for everyone to know that I'm open to it and I'm in discussions with the right people to make it happen."

Brandy also expressed interest in a Verzuz matchup with her "Boy Is Mine" collaborator Monica. The singer/actress said, “I’ve always been open to it, especially if it’s like a celebratory-type of vibe, experience. I’m open to it. I think people would love that, just to celebrate the both of us.”