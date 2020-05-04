AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Brandy Talks Teaming With Chance The Rapper For “Baby Mama” Single

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The R&B veteran is raising funds for Warrick Dunn Charities' Homes for the Holidays.

(AllHipHop News) Mother's Day is just six days away. Mom/singer/businesswoman Brandy let loose a new song titled “Baby Mama" on May 1. The record features Chicago wordsmith Chance The Rapper.

“My new single is about embracing the strength and fortitude needed not only in motherhood but in life," says the R&B songstress. "I’m am thrilled that Chance joined me on this track, and I hope my fans find it as uplifting as I intended it to be!”

BET is set to premiere the official "Baby Mama" music video on May 4 via BET JAMS, BET Soul, and BET.com beginning at 12 pm EST. Derek Blanks directed the visuals with Frank Gatson serving as creative director.

Brandy is also using “Baby Mama” to raise money for Homes for the Holidays. The fundraiser will help the Warrick Dunn Charities organization supports single-parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

“Baby Mama” will be featured on Brandy’s forthcoming seventh studio album which is due out later this year. The single is the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated (Best R&B Performance) "Love Again" duet with Daniel Caesar.

Photo credit: Derek Blanks

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Fights To Keep "Truth Hurts" Royalties From "Healthy" Songwriters

Lizzo is working hard to hang on to some of the money she made from "Truth Hurts" after a pair of songwriters claimed they help write the hit song, but didn't get any credit - or loot.

Nolan Strong

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Collaborating With Beyoncé For "Savage (Remix)"

"It just seemed like a dream."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Discusses Dropping ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes' During The COVID-19 Pandemic

DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and others also made appearances on Lil Wayne's Apple Music show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Nas X Promotes Being A Barb, Praises Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

The Grammy winner shows love to the 'Queen' album creator as well as his "Rodeo" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Second No. 1 Album With '38 Baby 2'

Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion return to the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Moolah789

Say Hello to 50 Pence!

Rapper, 50 Cent, was painted to resemble Vice President Mike Pence.

Maria Myraine

Russian Teen Tats His Face Up To Look Like Tekashi 6ix9ine

A Russian Tekashi look-alike is obsessed with tattoos and gets his mother to subsidize his look.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

moose489

Strippers Back To Work In Houston After Club Onyx Wins A Restraining Order Against The City

Popular strip club Onyx was shut down, and then re-opened after a battle with the Mayor of Houston.

Maria Myraine

Battle Rapper Goes Viral Because He Hates His Black Skin

Georgio Casper may have to get ghost for good after some shocking references to race went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Robert110