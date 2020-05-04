Brandy Talks Teaming With Chance The Rapper For “Baby Mama” Single

The R&B veteran is raising funds for Warrick Dunn Charities' Homes for the Holidays.

(AllHipHop News) Mother's Day is just six days away. Mom/singer/businesswoman Brandy let loose a new song titled “Baby Mama" on May 1. The record features Chicago wordsmith Chance The Rapper.

“My new single is about embracing the strength and fortitude needed not only in motherhood but in life," says the R & B songstress. "I’m am thrilled that Chance joined me on this track, and I hope my fans find it as uplifting as I intended it to be!”

BET is set to premiere the official "Baby Mama" music video on May 4 via BET JAMS, BET Soul, and BET.com beginning at 12 pm EST. Derek Blanks directed the visuals with Frank Gatson serving as creative director.

Brandy is also using “Baby Mama” to raise money for Homes for the Holidays. The fundraiser will help the Warrick Dunn Charities organization supports single-parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

“Baby Mama” will be featured on Brandy’s forthcoming seventh studio album which is due out later this year. The single is the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated (Best R & B Performance) "Love Again" duet with Daniel Caesar.

Photo credit: Derek Blanks