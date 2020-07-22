Brandy Talks "The Boy Is Mine" With Monica Inspiring Whitney Houston & Mariah Carey's "When You Believe"

Both star-studded collaborations hit the Top 20 and won industry awards.

(AllHipHop News) Two huge female duets were released in 1998. "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy Norwood and Monica Arnold dropped in May of that year, then "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey came out in November.

Brandy is getting ready to let loose her new B7 album on July 31 via Brand Nu Entertainment/eOne. The legendary R & B songstress connected with Zane Lowe on Apple Music to promote her upcoming project and her "At Home With" playlist.

The interview also included Brandy discussing some of her past recordings. She reflected on "The Boy Is Mine" collaboration with Monica by suggesting the Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins-produced tune provided inspiration for "When You Believe."

"That's the biggest song of my entire career, I think. What an amazing record. I think when I first heard the record with Rodney Jerkins, I couldn't believe to hear the instruments that he used in that song. I was blown away by it," said Brandy. "I knew that just with the topic of the song, it needed Monica on it. I thought that she just brought such an amazing flavor, an amazing swag to the song and every time I hear it, it sounds fresh and new to this day."

The 41-year-old Grammy winner continued, "And I want to say this. After that duet, I remember Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey then doing a duet. I always say that it was because of 'The Boy Is Mine' my two favorite artists got together to do a duet. I always feel like me and Monica had something to do with that."

Partially inspired by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's 1982 Thriller track "The Girl Is Mine," the 2x-Platinum "The Boy Is Mine" single lived on both Brandy's Never Say Never album and Monica's The Boy Is Mine album. The smash-hit spent 13 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"When You Believe" appeared on The Prince of Egypt soundtrack, Whitney Houston's My Love Is Your Love studio album, and Mariah Carey's #1's compilation album. The song peaked at #15 on the Hot 100. Songwriter Stephen Schwartz won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 71st annual Academy Awards ceremony.