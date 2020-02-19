AllHipHop
BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

Rapper Pop Smoke was killed this morning in L.A.

(AllHipHop News) Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery this morning (February 19th) in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Pop Smoke, real name, Bashar Barakah Jackson, was staying in the Hollywood Hills, when two men barged into a house around 4:00 a.m.

According to the cops, two gunmen fired multiple shots and struck Pop Smoke, fatally wounding the rising rap star.

The men fled the scene on foot, while Pop Smoke was rushed to an ambulance at Cedar Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are currently looking for the two suspects who took the life of the budding 20-year-old rapper.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke released his new mixtape, "Meet the Woo 2," which was the follow-up to his debut "Meet the Woo."

During his short career, Pop Smoke worked with artists like Quavo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Travis Scott and others. 

