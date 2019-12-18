BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine learned his fate today (December 18th) during his sentencing for terrorizing New York with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Today (December 18th) Judge Paul Engelmayer gave Tekashi 6ix9ine a significantly sentence of two years in prison.

During the hearing, Judge Englemayer noted the rapper's assistance in bringing down the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

But he also highlighted the rapper's admission of an attempted murder in New York, as well as the participation in the robbery of employees for Rap-A-Lot Records.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro begged Judge Englemayer to give the rapper time served and three years probation, since the rapper would be targeted by gang members for the rest of his life.

Judge Englemayer disagreed and told the rap star "he was set" before he decided to join Nine Trey in 2017 and ruin his own career, before smacking the rapper with the prison sentence.

Due to Tekashi 6ix9ine's status as a wealthy rapper, Judge Englemayer also opened up the possibility of making the rap star pay restitution to several of his victims, who angrily demanded apologies from the rapper during his sentencing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, offered to pay the medical bills of anyone who might bring a claim against him.

Then he read a letter to the court addressed to his victims apologizing, saying he meant to inspire the world and be an example of independence, before getting mixed up with the Nine Trey.

While he will not gain his freedom immediately, it's still a sweet deal for the rapper, who was originally facing almost 40 years in prison, after he was caught up in the RICO case brought against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in November of 2018.

During sentencing, Tekashi 6ix9ine blasted members of the gang.

The rapper called out Kifano "Shotti" Jordan for having sex with the mother of his child. He noted his kidnapping at the hands of Anthony "Harv" Ellison, and said he was being robbed blind by his own booking agents.

But Judge Englemayer chastised the rap star for joining Nine Trey to get back at his rivals.

He rejected the argument that the rapper was a "passive participant" in several crimes, while holding him responsible for starting a variety of rap feuds.

Prosecutors did praise Tekashi 6ix9ine for providing information on the gang which led to the convictions of the Nine Trey Gangsta's alleged godfather Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones and 11 other members of the gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine joined the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in 2017, just before the "Gummo" rapper's career skyrocketed.

But as his fame grew, the rapper became embroiled in numerous conflicts with a variety of rappers ranging from YG and Chief Keef to Casanova and Trippie Redd.

Judge Englemayer blamed Tekashi 6ix9ine for a variety of violent altercations, including a brazen shooting inside of the Barclay's Center in April of 2018 during a fight with Casanova's crew, as well as an attempt on Chief Keef's life in June of 2018.

Meanwhile, the rapper was involved in selling drugs for the gang at the height of his career, after admitting on the stand that he pumped at least a kilo of heroin in Brooklyn in the summer of 2018.

Tekashi 6ix9ine decided to cooperate because members of the gang turned on him and even kidnapped the rapper in July of 2018, as an internal feud exploded over his career.

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine, the final straw came when Jim Jones was caught on a wiretap calling for gang members to "super-violate" the Brooklyn rapper.

The rapper met with the Feds 26 different times, decoded thousands of text messages and assisted the Feds in their ongoing investigations.

Judge Englemayer did label the rapper "courageous" for his cooperation and said the rapper had received a "lucrative deal" from the government, before handing down the two-year prison stay, followed by five years of supervised release.