AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

British Grime Rapper Bugzy Malone Injured In Four-Wheeler Crash

AllHipHop Staff

According to reports, Bugzy Malone crashed his ATV in an audio yesterday in Manchester, England.

(AllHipHop News) British grime star Bugzy Maline was reportedly seriously injured in a quad bike crash on Wednesday night.

The rapper was being filmed by friends in a car as he raced his bike down the road in Manchester, England.

However, after crashing into an Audi A4 car, the musician, real name Aaron Davies, was thrown around four meters from his vehicle, landing on the ground in a pool of blood.

Witness Waqas Mahmood was among those who rushed to help Malone, and told Britain's The Sun newspaper: "He tried getting up and he couldn’t. It was his leg. He was bleeding from his head and his nose.

"He told me his name, he told me he was 29-years-old he told me where he lives. I asked him if he wanted to call anybody and he said yes, his partner. He unlocked his phone and I told her he had had an accident and it was not life-threatening and she could come down.

"She was there within 20 minutes. She was shocked."

Once ambulances and police arrived, Malone was taken to hospital. His current condition is as yet unknown, but his music pals were quick to take to social media to offer the rapper their well wishes.

The grime star, who appeared in Guy Ritchie movie "The Gentlemen," proposed to his girlfriend of nine years on a boat during a romantic trip to Paris last December.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boosie: Instagram Threatened To Take Down My Account Over Nudity

It looks like #QTD and #QTB will have to switch to another format.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Joyner Lucas Celebrates Will Smith-Inspired "Will” Music Video Trending At #1 On YouTube

“I'm feeling like Will. I think I'm a prince. I'm feeling myself.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

LL Cool J Gives Out His Phone Number To Help Quarantined Fans

Rapper/actor LL Cool J offered up his phone number to fans, so they have someone to talk to since everyone is in isolation, trying to beat the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Coronavirus Kills Afro-Jazz Legend Who Sued With Michael Jackson And Rihanna

A legendary jazz artist who allegedly Michael Jackson one of his most memorable song hooks has died from the coronavirus at age 86.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deltablue

Kanye West Supports President Trump But Still Has Not Registered To Vote

Rap star Kanye West just revealed that even though he loves President Trump, he didn't vote for him.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Critics Of Her Constant Twerking

"I love to throw my ass. I love to shake my ass."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & iMarkkeyz's 'Coronavirus' Remix Hits Billboard Rap/Hip Hop Charts

"Sh*t is getting real!"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Actor Todrick Hall Trashes Kanye West In Defense Of Taylor Swift

Todrick Hall, who appears on "RuPaul's Drag Race," had some words for Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian on behalf of that "boss b##ch" Taylor Swift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane