British Grime Rapper Bugzy Malone Injured In Four-Wheeler Crash

(AllHipHop News) British grime star Bugzy Maline was reportedly seriously injured in a quad bike crash on Wednesday night.

The rapper was being filmed by friends in a car as he raced his bike down the road in Manchester, England.

However, after crashing into an Audi A4 car, the musician, real name Aaron Davies, was thrown around four meters from his vehicle, landing on the ground in a pool of blood.

Witness Waqas Mahmood was among those who rushed to help Malone, and told Britain's The Sun newspaper: "He tried getting up and he couldn’t. It was his leg. He was bleeding from his head and his nose.

"He told me his name, he told me he was 29-years-old he told me where he lives. I asked him if he wanted to call anybody and he said yes, his partner. He unlocked his phone and I told her he had had an accident and it was not life-threatening and she could come down.

"She was there within 20 minutes. She was shocked."

Once ambulances and police arrived, Malone was taken to hospital. His current condition is as yet unknown, but his music pals were quick to take to social media to offer the rapper their well wishes.

The grime star, who appeared in Guy Ritchie movie "The Gentlemen," proposed to his girlfriend of nine years on a boat during a romantic trip to Paris last December.