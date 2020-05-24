AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Brooklyn Rapper KJ Balla Dies In A Hail Of Bullets

Mike Winslow

Last month, KJ Balla released a single. This month he's dead.

(AllHipHop News) Another rising rapper has lost his life in the deadly streets of Brooklyn, New York.

According to the New York Daily News, KJ Balla has died after he was shot during a drive-by shooting yesterday evening.

The young artist was struck once, and he succumbed to his injuries today (May 23) at Brooklyn University Medical Center.

"Polo Grounds Music sends our prayers and condolences to the family of KJ Balla, From Nothing Records, and the friends & fans of KJ," a rep for Polo Grounds said in a statement. "We are devastated by the news of KJs passing and will miss his humor & creativity. It’s hard to say goodbye to someone when your not ready for them to leave you. We will miss you KJ. S.I.P."

An associate of KJ Balla was also struck three times, but he managed to pull through.

Police are investigating the murder, and currently looking for suspects, although no one has been arrested as of press time.

KJ Balla is the third Brooklyn rapper to be slain since February.

Borough resident Pop Smoke was gunned down in Los Angeles in February, and newcomer Nick Blixky was shot and killed earlier this month.

Last month, KJ Balla released a well-received single called "Back-to-Back" featuring Jay Gwuapo.

R. I. P. Take a listen:

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
moose489
moose489

One less wack rapper

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

Despite the reports of problems in their relationship, Kim took to Instagram to show off her love for Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

JDD

Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

Still grieving and processing, Carl Crawford opens up about the double drowning that took place in his own home.

Maria Myraine

by

BigBrain

Future's "High Off Life" Hits #1

Rap star Future has earned his seventh #1 album with "High Off Life."

AllHipHop Staff

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down with Oprah Winfrey to insist everyone should have a chance to grow and move on from past mistakes.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy has a new instructional book series coming out through his own #Merky Books imprint and publishing giant penguin.

AllHipHop Staff

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

duytruongmmo2

Beenie Man 'Verzuz' Bounty Killer Set Memorial Weekend Ablaze!

The popular IG live music battle has everyone locked in every week. Tonight was no different as two of Dancehall & Reggae's biggest stars went head-to-head in Jamaica.

Maria Myraine