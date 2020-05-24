Brooklyn Rapper KJ Balla Dies In A Hail Of Bullets

Last month, KJ Balla released a single. This month he's dead.

(AllHipHop News) Another rising rapper has lost his life in the deadly streets of Brooklyn, New York.

According to the New York Daily News, KJ Balla has died after he was shot during a drive-by shooting yesterday evening.

The young artist was struck once, and he succumbed to his injuries today (May 23) at Brooklyn University Medical Center.

"Polo Grounds Music sends our prayers and condolences to the family of KJ Balla, From Nothing Records, and the friends & fans of KJ," a rep for Polo Grounds said in a statement. "We are devastated by the news of KJs passing and will miss his humor & creativity. It’s hard to say goodbye to someone when your not ready for them to leave you. We will miss you KJ. S.I.P."

An associate of KJ Balla was also struck three times, but he managed to pull through.

Police are investigating the murder, and currently looking for suspects, although no one has been arrested as of press time.

KJ Balla is the third Brooklyn rapper to be slain since February.

Borough resident Pop Smoke was gunned down in Los Angeles in February, and newcomer Nick Blixky was shot and killed earlier this month.

Last month, KJ Balla released a well-received single called "Back-to-Back" featuring Jay Gwuapo.

R. I. P. Take a listen: