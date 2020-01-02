AllHipHop
Brother Of Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Addresses His Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
The controversial figure was named as the “responsible party” in the death of Bobbi Kristina.

(AllHipHop News) News broke overnight that Nick Gordon, 30, passed away from an apparent drug overdose. Gordon is best known as the former boyfriend of music legends Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends, Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on," Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. told People.

Attorney Joe S. Habachy also stated, “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential."

Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in July 2015. In January of that year, Gordon reportedly found Brown face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home. Cannabis, alcohol, and prescription medication were found in her system at the time.

A medical examiner was not able to determine whether Brown's death was due to intentional or accidental causes. However, a judge ruled that Nick Gordon was the “responsible party” in the death of the 22-year-old reality show personality. In 2016, the Brown estate was awarded $36 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against Gordan.

