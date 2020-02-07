AllHipHop
Bruno Mars To Star In & Produce A Music-Themed Disney Movie

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The '24K Magic' album creator is working with The Mouse.

(AllHipHop News) Bruno Mars is set to try his hand at filmmaking. According to reports, the 11-time Grammy winner will star in a currently unnamed motion picture for Walt Disney Studios.

Mars is expected to create and perform new music for the movie. In addition to acting and singing, he will also be credited as a producer for the theatrical feature. Mars confirmed the news by tweeting a video of himself playing the classic Disney tune "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

“'If your heart is in your dream  No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star'🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!😜" posted Bruno on Thursday.

Previously, Mars voiced a character in the 2014 computer-animated film Rio 2 from Blue Sky Studios/20th Century Fox Animation. Rio 2 grossed $499 million at the global box office. The Bruno Mars song "Welcome Back" was included on the movie's soundtrack.

