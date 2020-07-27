Bryan "Birdman" Williams Finally Unload Luxurious Miami Mansion

The Cash Money mogul has finally found a buyer for his ultra-luxurious mansion on the water in Miami.

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams has finally sold his Palm Island pad in Florida after taking a big hit on the price.

The Cash Money Records boss offloaded the massive seven-bedroom mansion for $10.85 million - almost $5 million less than the asking price in late 2018 when it first hit the market.

The Palm Island mansion was once owned by former Rockstar Energy CEO Russell Weiner, as well as producer Scott Storch.

Birdman purchased the mansion for $14.5 million in October 2012 and he spent a few million in renovations to the 20,000 square-foot, seven-bedroom, 12 bathroom mansion that has elevators, a 100-foot waterfront, movie theaters, basketball courts, and other amenities.